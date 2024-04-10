BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Soul short - Zach
38 views • 04/10/2024

www.kleckfiles.com/?240409-02

MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck / Zach https://youtu.be/c0WjKhfGQEQ

Song: Ren "It's alright"

Lyrics:

And I've walked through the darkest days

With no light, with no light, with no light

Stumbling through my head's maze

Left and right, left and right, left and right

Heard that same old beautiful phrase

It's alright, it's alright, it's alright

Lose myself into the dark

Of the night, of the night, of the night

Ooh-ooh-oh

Ooh-ooh-oh

Ooh-ooh-oh

It's alright, it's alright, it's alright

Ooh-ooh-oh

Ooh-ooh-oh

Ooh-ooh-oh

It's alright, it's alright, it's alright

And so I sit here in solitude

In the quiet, in the quiet, in the quiet

And if my body asks to move

I won't fight, I won't fight, I won't fight

And as I search for a way out

Out of sight, out of sight, out of sight

Repeat that same old beautiful phrase

It's alright, it's alright, it's alright

Ooh-ooh-oh

Ooh-ooh-oh

Ooh-ooh-oh

It's alright, it's alright, it's alright

Ooh-ooh-oh

Ooh-ooh-oh

Ooh-ooh-oh

It's alright, it's alright, it's alright

Ooh-ooh-oh

Ooh-ooh-oh

Ooh-ooh-oh

It's alright, it's alright, it's alright

Ooh-ooh-oh

Ooh-ooh-oh

Ooh-ooh-oh

It's alright, it's alright, it's alright

I'm gonna take this with both hands

Never gonna let go

Take this with both hands

Never gonna let go

Take this with both hands

Never gonna let go

Take this with both hands

I'm gonna take this with both hands

Never gonna let go

Take this with both hands

Never gonna let go

Take this with both hands

Never gonna let go

Take this with both hands

Never gonna let go

Ooh-ooh-oh

Ooh-ooh-oh

Ooh-ooh-oh

It's alright, it's alright, it's alright

kleckjonathankleckfiles
