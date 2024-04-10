Soul short - Zach

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck / Zach https://youtu.be/c0WjKhfGQEQ
Song: Ren "It's alright"
Lyrics:
And I've walked through the darkest days
With no light, with no light, with no light
Stumbling through my head's maze
Left and right, left and right, left and right
Heard that same old beautiful phrase
It's alright, it's alright, it's alright
Lose myself into the dark
Of the night, of the night, of the night
Ooh-ooh-oh
Ooh-ooh-oh
Ooh-ooh-oh
It's alright, it's alright, it's alright
Ooh-ooh-oh
Ooh-ooh-oh
Ooh-ooh-oh
It's alright, it's alright, it's alright
And so I sit here in solitude
In the quiet, in the quiet, in the quiet
And if my body asks to move
I won't fight, I won't fight, I won't fight
And as I search for a way out
Out of sight, out of sight, out of sight
Repeat that same old beautiful phrase
It's alright, it's alright, it's alright
Ooh-ooh-oh
Ooh-ooh-oh
Ooh-ooh-oh
It's alright, it's alright, it's alright
Ooh-ooh-oh
Ooh-ooh-oh
Ooh-ooh-oh
It's alright, it's alright, it's alright
Ooh-ooh-oh
Ooh-ooh-oh
Ooh-ooh-oh
It's alright, it's alright, it's alright
Ooh-ooh-oh
Ooh-ooh-oh
Ooh-ooh-oh
It's alright, it's alright, it's alright
I'm gonna take this with both hands
Never gonna let go
Take this with both hands
Never gonna let go
Take this with both hands
Never gonna let go
Take this with both hands
I'm gonna take this with both hands
Never gonna let go
Take this with both hands
Never gonna let go
Take this with both hands
Never gonna let go
Take this with both hands
Never gonna let go
Ooh-ooh-oh
Ooh-ooh-oh
Ooh-ooh-oh
It's alright, it's alright, it's alright