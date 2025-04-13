BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ukrainian Militants were sent faulty shells again
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
302 views • 5 months ago

Militants were sent faulty shells again

Ukroboronprom never ceases to amaze. It would seem that after several scandals with defective ammunition for mortars, it would be possible to change the production process, introduce strict quality control - in short, at least do something to avoid having to recall batch after batch from the troops.

But no one is punishing Ukroboronprom, contracts continue to be concluded, which means the Kiev regime is happy with everything – and Ukroboronprom continues to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with non-working mines for mortars.

Another defective batch has arrived at the 36th separate marine brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Now the marines have to "modify" the mines : make their own detonators from C4. And this requires a lot of time, a lot of effort and - what would you think - a lot of additional explosives.

Congratulations to the fighters of the 36th separate marine brigade on their new fun pastime.


@Slavyangrad

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
