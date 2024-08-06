On The Brink

Kamala Crash: Reality Check

* Is everyone enjoying their trial subscription of Kamalanomics?

* For you dumbbells in the back of the room, that’s Bidenomics 2.0.

* How jacked in the head does someone have to be to support this stuff — and vote for more of it?





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (5 August 2024)

https://youtu.be/dSp-_t5-tWU