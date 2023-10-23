BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

War In Israel & Freeing the Hostages with Calev Myers
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 10/23/2023

On October 7, 2023, Hamas invaded the borders of Israel, killing over a thousand Israelis and taking many hostage.


In response, Calev Meyers was asked by some of the families of hostages to lead an international delegation to advocate for their immediate and unconditional release.  


He joins us to give an overview of the events that took place, his team’s efforts and what concerned individuals can do to help.


(The interview was filmed on October the 11th.  This version has been formatted for television.)


For the most recent updates, connect with Calev Myer’s work at www.ariseforisrael.com.


You can also subscribe to our mailing list to receive updates we may send: https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join


In addition to the enlightening interview with Calev, this show features clips of Canadian leaders praying for peace during the recent Isaiah 62 Fast.


Thanks for joining us. 


Please share.


____________________________


Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate

____________________________


FIND US AT:

Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#faytene #Israel #hamas #war #hostage #support #arise #chosen #Isaiah #62 #fast #gaza #civilian

Keywords
israelwargazaisaiahhamassupportfasthostagechosenarisecivilian62faytene
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy