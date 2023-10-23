War In Israel & Freeing the Hostages with Calev Myers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas invaded the borders of Israel, killing over a thousand Israelis and taking many hostage.
In response, Calev Meyers was asked by some of the families of hostages to lead an international delegation to advocate for their immediate and unconditional release.
He joins us to give an overview of the events that took place, his team’s efforts and what concerned individuals can do to help.
(The interview was filmed on October the 11th. This version has been formatted for television.)
For the most recent updates, connect with Calev Myer’s work at www.ariseforisrael.com.
You can also subscribe to our mailing list to receive updates we may send: https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join
In addition to the enlightening interview with Calev, this show features clips of Canadian leaders praying for peace during the recent Isaiah 62 Fast.
Thanks for joining us.
Please share.
____________________________
Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate
____________________________
FIND US AT:
Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/
Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene
Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv
Gab: https://gab.com/faytene
#faytene #Israel #hamas #war #hostage #support #arise #chosen #Isaiah #62 #fast #gaza #civilian