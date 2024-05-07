BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Little Puppy Has To Eat Trash And Drink Dirty Water After His Owner Threw Him In A Deep Ditch
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 12 months ago

The Moho


May 4, 2024


Little Puppy Has To Eat Trash And Drink Dirty Water After His Owner Threw Him In A Deep Ditch...


This puppy has been stuck here near a river for a few days.He's threw into river when he didn't obey owner's order. A lady saw it but it's too deep and she posted on VK but no one saw it until in got viral push yesterday. Look like he got a broken paw & drank a lot of dirty water...


Credit To: Mehmet Yüce

Contact: ormanamama.com/siirtsokakcanlaridernegi


#PuppyInADitch, #CaptivatedPuppy, #TheMoho

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: / themoho4

Instagram: / themoho88


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vIo5S2_U7g

Keywords
dogpuppyrescuetrashdirty waterthe mohobroken pawdeep ditch
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy