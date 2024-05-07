The Moho





Little Puppy Has To Eat Trash And Drink Dirty Water After His Owner Threw Him In A Deep Ditch...





This puppy has been stuck here near a river for a few days.He's threw into river when he didn't obey owner's order. A lady saw it but it's too deep and she posted on VK but no one saw it until in got viral push yesterday. Look like he got a broken paw & drank a lot of dirty water...





Credit To: Mehmet Yüce

Contact: ormanamama.com/siirtsokakcanlaridernegi





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vIo5S2_U7g