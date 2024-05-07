© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
May 4, 2024
Little Puppy Has To Eat Trash And Drink Dirty Water After His Owner Threw Him In A Deep Ditch...
This puppy has been stuck here near a river for a few days.He's threw into river when he didn't obey owner's order. A lady saw it but it's too deep and she posted on VK but no one saw it until in got viral push yesterday. Look like he got a broken paw & drank a lot of dirty water...
Credit To: Mehmet Yüce
Contact: ormanamama.com/siirtsokakcanlaridernegi
#PuppyInADitch, #CaptivatedPuppy, #TheMoho
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vIo5S2_U7g