"People will die—quite literally sacrificed on the altar of the big green agenda."
A scathing takedown of the UK National Health Service's recent commitment to reach "net zero emissions" by 2040, at the expense of its only legitimate role: saving lives and providing healthcare.
Source https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1768754334387310640