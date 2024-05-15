BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Who RUNS the WORLD? NAZIS Never LOST? Fourth REICH explained? You are living in it? Joseph P. Farrell
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
273 followers
1
205 views • 12 months ago

"IG Farben was such a HUGE corporation that it was only finally liquidated in 2003." ~ Joseph P. Farrell

Joseph P. Farrell, PhD and Katherine Horton, PhD discuss the 'Extra-Territorial State'.

Nazis never Lost? Martin Borman's evacuation plans. Joseph P. Farrell explains why and how  global 'extra-territorial' corporations rule Washington D.C., London, The Vatican, etc. Also how the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) was the brainchild of the German Reichsbank, Hjalmar Schacht. It's all around you. Follow the money.

FULL PRESENTATION Dr. Joseph P. Farrell - Special Investigators (Stop 007)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgMtMklrc8Y

https://conspiracyrevelation.com/2018/08/28/dr-joseph-p-farrell-special-investigators-stop-007/

Topics discussed: The structure of the Nazi evacuation plan under Martin Borman.

How massive amounts of money were moved out of Germany.

Germany's atomic bomb program.

Technical patents and technical personnel. Capital flight and technical flight program.

Setting up the Evita Peron Foundation in Argentina.

Operation Paperclip forming the nucleus of the American space program.

How the plan was implemented to start the Cold War between the U.S. and Russia.

Setting up the cold war tension was a key plan to continue Nazi International agendas.

How the extra-territorial Nazi state jettisoned Germany and has spread its tentacles globally.

How Nazi Intelligence under Reinhart Galen was rolled into the CIA.

Ronald Richter and Juan Peron on hydrogen bomb.

Setting up and weaponizing radical Islamic, Muslim Brotherhood and Persia under Baron Von Oppenheim.

Book Title: Martin Borman, Nazi in Exile By Paul Manning.

Book Title: Aftermath: Martin Borman and the Rise of the Fourth Reich, by Ladislas Farago.

Hermann Josef Abs, CEO of Deutschebank and Bank of Accounts for the Reich Government.

Bank of International Settlements (BIS) was the brainchild of the German Reichsbank, Hjalmar Schacht.

IG Farben and BIS. "IG Farben was such a HUGE corporation that it was only finally liquidated in 2003." ~ Joseph P. Farrell

Modern Germany chemical cartels. Nazi IG Farben connection to 9/11 (Mohammed Atta).

The One Bank moving money from one branch to another branch.

Max and Paul Warburg banking families (Hamburg).

Adolf Hitler possibly of Rothschild family heritage.

Venice, Washington D.C., City of London, CERN are private extra-territorial countries that do not belong to the host country (parasitic).

European banking hubs and banking oligarchies: Venice, Amsterdam, Stockholm, London, etc.

German deep state history with origins in Tuetonic order, Northern Hanseatic Leage, Junker family (Prussia: Otto von Bismarck), Electors of Brandenburg (Hohenzollern).

Manipulation of currency rates and gold and silver.

Vatican, Vatican Bank, mason secret societies.

French revolution and debt free money. Napoleon.

Mallachi Martin and the captured Roman Catholic Church.

CERN is its own state (a sovereign entity), Gabriel Krohn. military weaponization of synthetic telepathy. High tech weapons development.

~~~~~

Joseph P. Farrell is at https://gizadeathstar.com/purchase/

Book Title: Nazi International: The Nazis' Postwar Plan to Control the Worlds of Science, Finance, Space, and Conflict. https://www.amazon.com/Nazi-International-Postwar-Control-Conflict/dp/1931882932/

BIO

Joseph P. Farrell Ph.D. at www.GizaDeathStar.com has a Ph.D. in patristics from the University of Oxford and is the author of 20+ books. Farrell is incredibly well researched, providing a wealth of historical references. He specializes in connecting history, finance, physics and controversial alternative history - the backstory. His remarkable book series includes: McCarthy, Marshall, and the Other International, Babylons Banksters and Nazi International: The Nazis Post War Plan to Control Finance. www.GizaDeathStar.com

“The only real threats to national security in the world are the military and the intelligence agencies.” ~ Dr. Katherine Horton, https://stop007.org/



Keywords
historyvaticannaziig farbenreichadolf hitlermartin bormanextra territorial corporationsnazi evacuation
