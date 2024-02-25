BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Building Based AI and Redefining the AI Landscape
AmazingAI
AmazingAI
13 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 02/25/2024

“There is no unbiased AI for the simple reason that there is no unbiased data. There are no unbiased engineers or programmers. There are no unbiased people doing the training. All of those people have bias and therefore the AI itself, the models, are going to have bias. And so let's just be honest and upfront about this and say we want an AI that holds to our worldview, because none exists right now. And these are the only choices.“

An excerpt from The Parallel Christian Society Podcast by Andrew Torba

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2276284

Video by Frank Bullitt - Follow him here:

https://gab.com/FrankBullitts

Join GAB - The Alternative Social Media Network here:

https://gab.com

Keywords
free speechaiartificial intelligence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy