Building Based AI and Redefining the AI Landscape

“There is no unbiased AI for the simple reason that there is no unbiased data. There are no unbiased engineers or programmers. There are no unbiased people doing the training. All of those people have bias and therefore the AI itself, the models, are going to have bias. And so let's just be honest and upfront about this and say we want an AI that holds to our worldview, because none exists right now. And these are the only choices.“

An excerpt from The Parallel Christian Society Podcast by Andrew Torba

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2276284

