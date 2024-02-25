Building Based AI and Redefining the AI Landscape

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“There is no unbiased AI for the simple reason that there is no unbiased data. There are no unbiased engineers or programmers. There are no unbiased people doing the training. All of those people have bias and therefore the AI itself, the models, are going to have bias. And so let's just be honest and upfront about this and say we want an AI that holds to our worldview, because none exists right now. And these are the only choices.“
An excerpt from The Parallel Christian Society Podcast by Andrew Torba
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2276284
Video by Frank Bullitt - Follow him here:
Join GAB - The Alternative Social Media Network here: