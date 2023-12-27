Create New Account
🌟 💡 Unraveling Honor Shame Culture 🌐🤝
The Good Question Podcast
🤔 Ever wondered about cultures where identity hinges on others' opinions? 😲

🤝 Welcome to an honor, shame culture! 🌍

 💡 Robert Elder, an Associate Professor of History at Baylor University explains that in this realm, shame is the ultimate foe, and people will go to great lengths to avoid it. 😰

🤝 Let’s delve into the intriguing example of dueling, a practice not exclusive to the elite but a fascinating glimpse into this cultural dynamic. 🌈✨

🤺 Discover why insults could lead to duels in the American South. 🎭

🔍 Join the conversation and explore the nuances of honor, shame cultures by clicking the link in our bio or the description above! 🌟💬

Keywords
cultural identityhonor shame culturecultural nuances

