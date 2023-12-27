🌟 💡 Unraveling Honor Shame Culture 🌐🤝

🤔 Ever wondered about cultures where identity hinges on others' opinions? 😲
🤝 Welcome to an honor, shame culture! 🌍
💡 Robert Elder, an Associate Professor of History at Baylor University explains that in this realm, shame is the ultimate foe, and people will go to great lengths to avoid it. 😰
🤝 Let’s delve into the intriguing example of dueling, a practice not exclusive to the elite but a fascinating glimpse into this cultural dynamic. 🌈✨
🤺 Discover why insults could lead to duels in the American South. 🎭
🔍 Join the conversation and explore the nuances of honor, shame cultures by clicking the link in our bio or the description above! 🌟💬
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.