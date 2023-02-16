BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Earth really a School or a Reincarnation Soul-Trap? Disguised Reptilians in the "Council of Lightbeings"
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
180 followers
0
68 views • 02/16/2023

Sources: Quantum Healing with Tena & Karen "Is Earth REALLY a School? FREE Yourself"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2W_2AmN8mg

Please visit their website for contact and details: https://www.quantumhealingwithtena.com

quantumhealingwithtena @ gmail.com

Blog: Vax clearing and protection tools and the War on life https://www.quantumhealingwithtena.com/post/clearing-protection-from-v-x-signals-and-the-war-on-life


FALL OF METATRON

https://youtu.be/HsM-APvvdF8


Anti-Kryst - KRYST Consciousness

https://youtu.be/rnqysY499bk


The Theory of The Prison Planet Earth, 4 Mind-Blowing Facts

https://medium.com/storytellings/the-theory-of-the-prison-planet-earth-4-mind-blowing-facts-b6968ca92f03


Humans do NOT come from Earth – and sunburn, bad backs and pain during labour prove it, expert claims

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2507377/Humans-NOT-come-Earth--sunburn-bad-backs-pain-labour-prove-expert-claims.html


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b


Keywords
deathaliensalienufomeditationmatrixdmtafterlifearchonsgnosissoul traplooshmachine elvesreincarnatin traptricksters
