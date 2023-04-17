PENTAGON had it's Breath Taken Away! Russia has Developed the Latest EW system to Combat Satellites!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yesterday Russia celebrated the Day of radio-electronic warfare Specialists. And just in time for the holiday, information appeared that Russian engineers had developed the latest electronic warfare system to combat enemy satellites. This was reported by the RIA Novosti agency, citing a source in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. A source in the Ministry of Defense said that the newest electronic warfare system can be used to jam space satellites that are in geostationary Earth orbit. The distance at which it can operate reaches a record 36 thousand kilometers. Moreover, according to him, this electronic warfare system has already begun to be used in the special military operation zone.
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN