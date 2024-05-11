🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️ Defeat of Patriot air defense system and the AN/MPQ-65 radar of the AFU by an Iskander OTRK in the area of Gulyaypole, Zaporozhye

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️ Defeat of the Patriot air defense system and the AN/MPQ-65 radar of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by a missile strike from the Iskander OTRK in the area of the village. Gulyaypole in Zaporozhye region.
Source @Intel Slava Z
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/