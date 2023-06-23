Laura Loomer and Ken Matthews discuss Corruption Fundraising 2024 Censorship Florida and more

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The KEN MATTHEWS REPORT interview
FRIDAY JUNE 23, 2023
Independent Journalist, author and former congressional candidate Laura Loomer and Ken Matthews discuss censorship, fundraising and how America is running out of people in media and government that can be trusted. But Don't worry WE THE PEOPLE are waking up and the Truth is spreading like a virus.
https://lauraloomer.substack.com/
https://www.subscribestar.com/ken-matthews-radio
