Filmed by Israeli soldiers, documenting the Killing of an Unarmed Elderly Civilian Palestinian, standing by his Bed, waved his hands not to shoot - Then describing him not as a Civilian - part 1

Filmed by Israeli soldiers, documenting the Killing of an Unarmed Elderly Civilian Palestinian, standing by his Bed, waved his hands not to shoot - Then describing him not as a Civilian

Two different versions, posting both.

Al Jazeera published a video filmed by Israeli soldiers, documenting the execution of an unarmed elderly Palestinian, who was waving his hands to the soldiers telling them that he was a civilian. The victim was 73-year-old deaf Atta Ibrahim al-Mukkid.

◾️The soldiers, however, executed him from point-blank range and described him as a "terrorist".