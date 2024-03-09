Filmed by Israeli soldiers, documenting the Killing of an Unarmed Elderly Civilian Palestinian, standing by his Bed, waved his hands not to shoot - Then describing him not as a Civilian - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Filmed by Israeli soldiers, documenting the Killing of an Unarmed Elderly Civilian Palestinian, standing by his Bed, waved his hands not to shoot - Then describing him not as a Civilian
Two different versions, posting both.
Al Jazeera published a video filmed by Israeli soldiers, documenting the execution of an unarmed elderly Palestinian, who was waving his hands to the soldiers telling them that he was a civilian. The victim was 73-year-old deaf Atta Ibrahim al-Mukkid.
◾️The soldiers, however, executed him from point-blank range and described him as a "terrorist".