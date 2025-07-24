Satan Used to Execute or Chastise ~ Pastor Charles Lawson-JULY 24 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the Fifth Chapter of I Corinthians, the Man Who Man Who Had His Father's Wife Was to Be Turned Over to Satan..., That the Spirit May Be Saved. Both the Man and the Church Were in Peril for Their Hubris in This Situation. Now, Satan Is All Too Glad to Punish or Destroy the Church in Any Way He Can to Defend Against His Regular Assaults but Particularly to Forestall the Weaknesses of Our Old Man, We Must Continually Put on the New Man and Remember That We Are What God Says We Are.