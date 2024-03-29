The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week 22 - 27 March 2024





▪️The situation in the Middle East has not changed significantly over the past week. In the Red Sea region, coalition aircraft carried out another round of strikes on various provinces in the Houthi-controlled part of Yemen.





▪️Ansar Allah fighters continued their fight against ships and the US-led coalition. The Yemenis launched drones and missiles at four civilian vessels and two warships, but the strikes were all unsuccessful.





▪️In addition, Houthi officials claimed to have launched a ballistic missile at the city of Eilat in southern Israel. The munition was intercepted over the Red Sea before reaching its target.





▪️Israeli aircraft again struck Syria from airspace over the Golan Heights. Damascus was also attacked, with residents reporting air defense activity.





▪️At the same time, the US Air Force launched about ten missiles at populated areas in Deir ez-Zor province. As a result of the raid there were fatalities and more than 15 civilians were injured.





▪️In the Jabal al-Zawiya area south of Idlib, Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham militants launched a sortie on the Syrian Army positions. As a result, several members of the group were eliminated and a jihadist vehicle was destroyed by an FPV drone.





▪️At the same time the Syrian Air Force and the Russian Aerospace Forces continue to strike at militant facilities and concentration sites in Idlib province. A series of strikes hit the part of Az-Zawiya controlled by terrorist groups, as well as Kensaf.