NY: Gunman casually SHOOTS off-duty Border Patrol agent in New York

Gunman casually SHOOTS off-duty Border Patrol agent in New York

DHS says one of the two assailants was illegal immigrant with criminal record.

Officer in stable condition, other perp still at large.

An off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer who was shot in the face in Fort Washington Park, under the Bridge on Saturday is recovering.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced in a news conference Monday morning that a second suspect was in custody in connection to the incident near the George Washington Bridge.

Both suspects, Christhian Aybar-Berroa and Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, are undocumented immigrants from the Dominican Republic, officials say.

Video from yesterday, July 20th.

More info here:

https://abc7ny.com/post/suspect-shooting-off-duty-border-patrol-agent-shot-face-manhattan-park-us-illegally/17223361/



Adding: Trump wrote about this:

‘MONSTER’ gunman should be ‘immediately prosecuted’ – Trump

Prez attacks Biden for releasing ‘evil and dangerous’ criminals into US

‘Now, they must all be thrown OUT’. More at:

President Donald Trump lashed out at former President Joe Biden after an off-duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer was allegedly shot in the face by an illegal immigrant with a lengthy criminal rap sheet in New York City.

From TruthSocial:

"Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday. "He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED."

The suspect was identified by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as 21-year-old Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a Dominican national. DHS confirmed that Nunez was arrested by Border Patrol near San Luis, Arizona, in April 2023, but was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-lashes-biden-illegal-immigrant-225713558.html

