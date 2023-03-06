© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American rapper-Pras Michél participated in scandal to dislodge Miles Guo.
The trial is scheduled to begin in Washington in late March. If convicted, Michél could go to federal prison for decades.
America is under CCP’s attack not only by Weaponized balloons but also by infiltration on all aspects.
Following the money, following the pee pee, and following NFSC, American can dig out the traitors, clean the house and save America.
