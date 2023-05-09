Airline pilot suddenly collapses from cardiac arrest at Richmond Airport, needs defibrillation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
APRIL 10, 2023.
Alert Richmond TSA officers help save pilot’s life | TSA
https://www.tsa.gov/news/press/releases/2023/04/24/alert-richmond-tsa-officers-help-save-pilots-life
TSA officers help save pilot at Richmond airport: 'I needed to do something' | 6 News Richmond
https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/tsa-officers-save-pilot-ric-april-24-2023
Pilot had a cardiac
arrest and collapsed at Richmond International Airport (Richmond, VA)
on April 11, 2023 - was saved by two TSA officers
https://makismd.substack.com/p/pilot-had-a-cardiac-arrest-and-collapsed
https://twitter.com/JoshYoder/status/1650646238541369346
