SPECIAL TALK ABOUT ISRAEL WAR; An Israeli Light-Worker's Message

An Israeli light-worker's view on what is happening with the war in Israel. Etty Ayalon; https://www.ettinka.com.au/

Israeli born light worker energy healer, Etty Ayalon is passionate about the fusion of Shamanism and Kabbalah, in her energy work and offerings. She also works for a charity for jewish community here is Syd and Israel.

Appreciate KAren's work Awakening Consciousness?

THANK YOU for your Support for the content. Share your appreciation on this link https://www.paypal.me/KArenASwain



THANK YOU for SHARING these conversations, we present them to you completely FREE with no ads! Please spread the LOVE and Wisdom. 💖 💜 BIG LOVE ks.

Visit KAren's website here https://karenswain.com/

Follow us on all our platforms https://linktr.ee/KArenSwain

