Brandon Biggs - The Second Coming of Christ

Matthew 24, all the signs are being fulfilled, get ready, fear not. 💯✝🦅👍😇

“Immediately after the distress of those days

“‘the sun will be darkened,

and the moon will not give its light;

the stars will fall from the sky,

and the heavenly bodies will be shaken.’

“Then will appear the sign of the Son of Man in heaven. And then all the peoples of the earth will mourn when they see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of heaven, with power and great glory."

--------------

Last Days ✝✅

Thanks to Brandon Biggs



