BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The War on Cops by Heather Mac Donald
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 6 months ago

Heather Mac Donald's "The War on Cops: How the New Attack on Law and Order Makes Everyone Less Safe" examines the transformation of American policing, the rise of anti-police movements, and their impact on public safety. The book traces the evolution of policing from the crime-ridden 1970s and 1980s to the implementation of data-driven strategies like Broken Windows policing in the 1990s, which significantly reduced crime nationwide, particularly benefiting minority communities. However, the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2014, fueled by high-profile police shootings, shifted public perception, leading to accusations of systemic racism and the vilification of proactive policing tactics like stop-and-frisk. This anti-police rhetoric, amplified by media and political figures, caused officers to disengage from proactive policing, resulting in a surge in violent crime, disproportionately affecting black communities. Mac Donald argues that the demonization of law enforcement ignores the root causes of crime, such as family breakdown and social dysfunction, and calls for a return to proactive policing and a focus on rebuilding families to address the crime crisis effectively.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy