🚨 FIRE Your Doctor If They Tell You to Avoid the Sun 🚨
If your doctor says "stay out of the sun," it’s time to find a new one. There are over 1,200 research papers proving the benefits of sun exposure — it’s essential for hormones, immunity, and mental health.
💡 Why You NEED Sunlight (Especially Between 11 AM – 1 PM):
✔ Boosts Vitamin D Naturally – Vital for bones, mood, and immune system
✔ Increases Testosterone & Energy – Especially in men
✔ Regulates Circadian Rhythm – Better sleep and brain function
✔ Reduces Risk of Disease – Sunlight is healing when used right
☀️ 4 Sunlight Habits for Optimal Health:
✅ Expose Skin Daily – At least 15–30 minutes in peak hours
✅ No Sunscreen at First – Let your skin absorb rays naturally before applying
✅ Get Morning & Midday Sun – For full-spectrum light benefits
✅ Ground While Sunbathing – Touch nature for added health effects
The sun isn’t your enemy — it’s your healer. 🌞
