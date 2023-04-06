🎵❤️ Pray this Prayer Daily - Seek Sanctification of the Heart ❤️🎵

'Let my heart be blameless regarding Your statutes, That I may not be ashamed.'

Psalms 119:80 NKJV





‘Let my heart be sound in thy statutes; That I be not ashamed.'

Psalm 119:80 KJV





Pray this prayer daily. Listen to the words, let them come into your soul. Allow the words to transform your heart. Pray this prayer daily ❤️





Video sources:





The singer is Neville Peter: https://nevillepeter.com





Obedience Conference - Pastor Alexis Madrid: https://www.youtube.com/live/V-_Vb9ezBhk?feature=share&t=8734





Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!

Find all SSoGM links below:

All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm

Email - [email protected]

Buy SSoGM Merch [Where clothing meets meaningful messages]- https://ssogm.myspreadshop.com

Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89

Saturday Present Truth (Substack) - https://carlettemck.substack.com/

BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1173531

Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw

Gab - https://gab.com/groups/53489

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries

Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt