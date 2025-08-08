...a mediocre habit - "Country Death Song" - Thefts & Covers - [Acid Rock]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Psychedelic acid rock cover of the Violent Femmes by ...a mediocre habit
Download the album here: https://amediocrehabit1.bandcamp.com/album/thefts-covers
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/53JXLI270jQpJYwObcAexO
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/a-mediocre-habit/1414191070
Look for A Mediocre Habit on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Evan MacAdams - singer/guitar
Playing with Junkstar Rocky as the backing band