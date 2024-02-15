Boat Drones Attack on the 'Caesar Kunikov' Russian Landing Ship near Crimea - Sank early this morning

Attack on the Caesar Kunikov landing ship near Crimea. I wanted to make sure and appears again this happened.

I heard it was 3 or 4 The Magura V5 unmanned drones

The Ukrainian forces report that they sunk the Caesar Kunikov (BDK-64), a Russian Ropucha-Class landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet.

Ukraine said it "destroyed" another one of Russia's warships in the Black Sea on Wednesday -- a claim not yet confirmed by Moscow.Ukrainian naval drones struck the Caesar Kunikov landing ship, part of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet, near the city of Alupka on the southern edge of the Crimean Peninsula that Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The drone strike resulted in "critical holes on the left side" of the ship, causing it to "sink," according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's Main Directorate of Intelligence, which released dark, grainy video of the alleged attack.

The Russian Ministry did post about this today, but in US, I couldn't get in to view there, because of US rules. Maybe more tomorrow at MoD.





