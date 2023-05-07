© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio interview, I discuss the Ascension, Mt Shasta and the New Earth, with Dr Michelle Peal, a famous and amazing Naturalpathic Doctor. We have many challenges to face, but humanity is winning and I know we are creating a much better and happier planet! Join me on this show to share optimism and hope for a bright, beautiful future for ourselves and our children and children's children! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com outofthisworldreadings.com Email: outofthisworld1150@gmailcom