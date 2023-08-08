FBI ADMITS LYING To Take Down Trump FEDS Raid Veteran’s Home Over J6 Tweets

Stew Peters Show





August 7, 2023





FBI agents raided the home of Alfredo Luna and pointed laser sighted guns at his head.

Military veteran Alfredo Luna joins Stew to recount what FBI agents said about lying to attack President Trump and the corrupt state of American law enforcement.

This was done as part of the J6 crackdown.

However, Luna was not at the capitol on January 6th.

He was at work but the FEDS claim a tweet he made on the same day as the fedsurrection contributed to the events at the capitol.

Because Alfredo lives in California, the government used the state’s unconstitutional “Red Flag” gun laws to claim he was a potentially violent threat and they confiscated all of his firearms.

One way to restore freedom to Americans is to abolish all federal agencies.

We must overhaul the way this country conducts law enforcement.

Police officers who are not standing up against corruption within law enforcement are part of the problem.

We are witnessing the complete deterioration of the rule of law.

The government is denying Alfredo Luna proper discovery before his trial.

Americans must wake up, grow a spine, and not be afraid of the government.

We must have courage to fix our broken system

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v35iz60-fbi-admits-lying-to-take-down-trump-feds-raid-veterans-home-over-j6-tweets.html