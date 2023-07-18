This Is The Left

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We’re Dealing With A Lie
* The leftist media messaging machine is powerful.
* Go to work; don’t be a bum.
* Do important things and add value.
* Sometimes you’ve got to do things that suck.
* Team [Bidan] knows exactly what they’re doing.
* The media run a protection racket all the time.
* This is how they get you to believe in bullsh!t.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 18 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v30qeg0-the-secret-service-knows-ep.-2049-07182023.html