Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHAT ROBE AND CROWN DO YOU PREFER?
Revelation 6:11
King James Version
11 And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.
Revelation 3:11
King James Version
11 Behold, I come quickly: hold that fast which thou hast, that no man take thy crown.