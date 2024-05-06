Truth and Righteousness

WHAT ROBE AND CROWN DO YOU PREFER?

Revelation 6:11

King James Version

11 And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.

Revelation 3:11

King James Version

11 Behold, I come quickly: hold that fast which thou hast, that no man take thy crown.