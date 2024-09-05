© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The moment of the Iskanders' arrival at the location of the 179th training center of the signal troops in Poltava on September 4. Local publics write that the bodies of the destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were taken away in several trucks. The rubble is still being cleared. Locals also write that over 700 militants of the Ukrainian formations killed as a result of the missile strike were brought to the Poltava morgues.