© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️"Russia is leading the Eastern world and eventually parts of the West to turn back to sanity, purity and decency."
🇦🇺🇷🇺Syrian girl from Western Australia was spotted at Russia's 2024 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok with @Andrafanaslive in this exclusive report for @AussieCossack News.
@syriangirlpartisan
@AussieCossack