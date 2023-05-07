7/05/2023 -- Earthquake activity across North America , Fires in Arizona + California

Fires have now spread across the Southwest USA. Seismic has spread to the East coast of the USA. Things are going as expected.

We're going to take a big step up this coming week... topping out near M8.0 it looks like. But first, we must wait for the next 1-2 days for the current forecast to expire (before I issue a new one).

I think it will be noticeable across the board, everyone will be talking about earthquakes in the next week or so as things ramp up quickly.

This is a result of the new solar storms incoming now.





