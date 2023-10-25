New Polls Reflect New Lows With Biden Approval Rating

19 views • 10/25/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

As we head into 2024, newly released polls are reflecting President Biden's approval ratings are at new lows. One America's Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige has the latest data.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.