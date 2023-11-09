Video showing the Yemeni Air Defense Shooting Down 00:25 the US MQ-9 "Reaper" drone ($30 Mil) earlier today - US Officials Confirmed

Video showing the Yemeni Air Defense shooting down 00:25 the US MQ-9 "Reaper" drone earlier today - US Officials Confirmed

The Ansar Allah movement shoot down American drone, confirms US official

US said, was shot down while in international airspace over international waters off the coast of Yemen.

The MQ-9 was reportedly conducting surveillance over Yemen when a Houthi militia backed by Iran, fired at and shot down the $30 million drone Wednesday.

Yemeni Armed Forces:

"Our air defenses shot down an American MQ9 aircraft while it was carrying out hostile actions in the airspace of Yemeni waters as part of American military support for the Israeli entity."

1️⃣ "Hostile movements will not prevent us from continuing to carry out military operations against the Israeli entity in support of the oppression of the Palestinian people."

2️⃣ "We affirm our legitimate right to defend the country and confront all hostile threats"

https://www.foxnews.com/world/iran-backed-houthis-shoot-down-us-reaper-drone-coast-yemen

The Pentagon is considering “use of force” against IRGC personnel in response to militia attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria.

This statement was made to members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee by the senior Defense Department official in charge of the Middle East, *Dana Stroul.

*Dana Stroul is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for the Middle East








