The World is a Stage; Event 201 | Plandemic

“Every single thing that you have seen play out in front of your own eyes, all of them laid out in their tabletop exercise, which, by the way, fact-checkers have said has nothing to do with the coronavirus outbreak. Just happenstance.
This is that wonderful universe of improbabilities where events just co-exist and then nature conveniently backs itself into our architecture. That’s the scenario we’re supposed to accept. Brilliant!” —Dr. David Martin
— Plandemic: Indoctornation:
https://www.brighteon.com/bccb3d77-23e1-4750-b726-276eb4882c14
To learn more visit: www.plandemicseries.com
— Event 201: Center For Health Security (videos):
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9-oVXQX88esnrdhaiuRdXGG7XOVYB9Xm
— SPARS Pandemic Scenario 2025-2028:
https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html