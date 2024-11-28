© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enuma Elish Tablet I
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 6 months ago
Enuma Elish Babylonian Creation Epic Part I/7 Narrated by me
These tablets are the oldest known texts that describe a much older story. It sounds like alot of fighting when it's more about the formation of the solar system. Nibiru(planet X) struck Tiamat(Earth) and formed the asteroid belt from those remnants of the collision. The gods names, lower case g, because they're NOT gods, they're MASQUERADING as gods, are synonymous with the planets. Parts often repeat which you'll soon see, like a chorus to a song so its interesting how these tablets can be interpreted.
They are still relevant to this day and are the inspiration for all of the world's religions. This becomes clear when we see the same words or situations used in the New Testament, or the Emerald Tablets of Thoth.
I suggest you look up the first tablet so you can follow along and read it for yourself.
These tablets are the oldest known texts that describe a much older story. It sounds like alot of fighting when it's more about the formation of the solar system. Nibiru(planet X) struck Tiamat(Earth) and formed the asteroid belt from those remnants of the collision. The gods names, lower case g, because they're NOT gods, they're MASQUERADING as gods, are synonymous with the planets. Parts often repeat which you'll soon see, like a chorus to a song so its interesting how these tablets can be interpreted.
They are still relevant to this day and are the inspiration for all of the world's religions. This becomes clear when we see the same words or situations used in the New Testament, or the Emerald Tablets of Thoth.
I suggest you look up the first tablet so you can follow along and read it for yourself.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.