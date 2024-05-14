Terra Australis States Assembly - Drew Presentation in Wauchope

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this talk, Drew talks about using the corporate government's own forms to move from the public to the private, sadly this option is no longer available and should not be attempted.
I recommend going to the;
Peoples Court of Terra Australis, or the TerraAustralisStatesAssembly, web sites for more information on how to free yourself and move from the public to the private