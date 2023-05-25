Iran has shown for the first time a new modification of the Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile, which has an improved in-flight targeting system compared to its previous versions, the Mehr news agency reported.

"We are trying to supply the armed forces with various missiles, drones, air defense systems. Such public demonstrations of weapons will undoubtedly continue in the future," Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said.

The Khorramshahr-4 flight range is 2,000 km, it can carry a warhead weighing 1,500 kg, and in addition, the missile is equipped with one of the most advanced liquid fuel engines in Iran and a set of navigation aids. The minister noted that the missile was built using stealth technologies and is capable of overcoming enemy missile defenses.