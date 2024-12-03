Particle Physics Research | Japanology Plus - S02E55 | NHK World Japan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Título Original: Japanology Plus - Particle Physics Research
Publicado em DM, há 5 anos
Créditos: Japanology Plus,
Publicação Original: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7m670k
Descrição Original do Autor:
há 5 anos
Episode Number : 55
Season : 2
Originally Aired : Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Japan is renowned for research into elementary particles, a key to unlocking the mystery of the origins of the universe. This time on Japanology Plus, our theme is particle physics research. Our guide as we review Japanese discoveries and explore some of the facilities on the front line of research is special guest Dr. Makoto Kobayashi, who received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2008. And in Plus One, we take a look at the precision glass manufacturing that makes subatomic particle detection possible.
