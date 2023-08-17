John Podesta Blames Climate Change for Maui Fire, Touts Inflation Reduction Act as Solution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breitbart
August 17, 2023
John Podesta, the Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation, took to the White House briefing room podium on Wednesday to blame climate change for the Maui wildfire and to tout the Inflation Reduction Act.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/eQBgmrrYNq8/