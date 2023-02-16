© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Feb 15, 2023
'It's no small feat to make Stoltenberg squeal and it means we hit the right target' - KillMilk on Killnet DDoS attacks that disrupted NATO websites
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29nqxy-founder-of-killnet-promises-future-attacks-on-nato-servers.html