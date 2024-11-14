BREAKING: TRUMP PICKS ISRAEL FIRST CABINET! - Marco Rubio Picked For Secretary Of State!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the continued takeover of global politics by Israel as both the left and the right side of the paradigm bow to their masters.

President Donald Trump shook hands with Joe Biden today to mark the transition of their governments, praising each other. Almost every single person that has been announced in Trump's cabinet are rabid Israel First politicians who likely face massive blackmail from Netanyahu.

The Mainstream Alternative Media continue to praise Trump as if he will (or can) change the country from establishment to anti-establishment, yet his picks speak loudly of the true proxy government in the United States and elsewhere as we approach scripted World War 3.

Marco Rubio who helped arm and fund ISIS alongside John McCain and Lindsey Graham was picked as Secretary of State, the same job Hillary Clinton had when she did Israel's bidding in the Middle East.

Zionist real estate investor Steve Witkoff was picked for Middle East Envoy.

Kristi Noem who has called for the implementation of "Anti-Semitism" and anti-free speech laws where federal law enforcement will be weaponized against the public was picked for Secretary of the Department Of Homeland Security.

Mike Waltz, considered an "AIPAC favorite" was picked for National Security Advisor.

Mike Huckabee who has pledged his allegiance to Israel and claims Palestine doesn't exist and should be annexed was picked for US Ambassador To Israel.

Pete Hegseth, Fox News host and a man who has called for the removal of Palestinians was picked for Secretary Of Defense.

Ben Shapiro is praising the Israel First cabinet which says enough.

Tulsi Gabbard who may be known to be anti-war was picked as Director of National Intelligence. She is a member of the CFR, World Economic Forum and The Sanders Institute.

Israel is claiming Trump's administration will help the country annex Palestine as the country kills tens of thousands of women and children, targets schools, hospitals and aid vehicles and calls for the "Greater Israel Project."





Don't be fooled. The end results remain the same as they were scripted long ago. Why is this so hard to understand. Both sides are Israel First and both sides lead to a global technocracy.





Get prepared. Israel wants war with Iran, one of the top allies of Russia and China. The agenda continues.





World Alternative Media

2024