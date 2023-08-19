Rev. Lindsay McDowell and Anthony Mendine Call for Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the steps of Parliament House Victoria, Rev. Lindsay McDowell unpacked the truth of the systematic genocide of the First Nation People because of callous greed. Lindsay was followed by a well known Aboriginal personality Anthony Mendine who shared how much he mistrusted our corrupt governments, and that we all must vote "No" in the upcoming Australian "Voice" referendum.