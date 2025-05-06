BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Spaceforce Jobs & Routing
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
40 views • 4 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://static.e-publishing.af.mil/production/1/af_a2_6/publication/cfetp1n0x1/cfetp1n0x1.pdf#:~:text=This%20Career%20Field%20Education%20and%20Training%20Plan%20%28CFETP%29,for%20the%20United%20States%20Air%20Force%201N0X1%20specialty


.

MAJIIC (Multinational Advanced Joint Intelligence Capabilities) is a NATO project focused on enhancing command and control by improving the interoperability and sharing of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) data among coalition forces. It aims to enable better situation awareness and faster decision-making for commanders. MAJIIC achieves this through collaborative efforts, including the development of common data formats, protocols, and tools for geo-registration and data exploitation.

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn938Gm6axQ


The US Space Force - America's Invisible Front Line (A Documentary Film)

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtY5iISsMAY


Dark Journalist: Truth UFO Disclosure & Mellon Family Secrets! Exclusive Interview John W. Warner IV

.

An All-Source Intelligence Analyst synthesizes information from various intelligence disciplines (like SIGINT, HUMINT, GEOINT, and OSINT) to provide a comprehensive understanding of a situation. They analyze diverse data streams, assess their validity, and produce intelligence reports and assessments for decision-makers.

.

https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense_Clandestine_Service


https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated


global information grid

https://publicintelligence.net/uspacom-global-information-grid-3-0-design-presentations/


https://www.dmi-ida.org/knowledge-base-detail/DoDI-801001-Department-of-Defense-Information-Network-DODIN


https://www.cybercom.mil/Media/News/Article/3689870/jfhq-dodin-to-officially-launch-its-new-cyber-operational-readiness-assessment/


https://disa.mil/-/media/Files/DISA/News/Events/Symposium/3---Osborn_-DISN-An-Essential-Weapon_approval-FINAL.pdf


https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/FactSheetEO12333RawSIGINTProcedures.pdf


non cooperative human activity recognition radar

cubesat internet of space things

The Ka band is a frequency range in the electromagnetic spectrum, specifically between 26.5 GHz and 40 GHz. It's primarily used in satellite communications for high-speed data transmission and has also been adopted for some police radar applications.

Yes, the Ka band can be used for communication with Body Area Networks (BANs) or Wireless Body Area Networks (WBANs). The Ka band, part of the microwave spectrum, is suitable for short-range, high-data-rate communication, which is a key requirement for body-centric communication

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network


.

https://www.opengroup.org/sosa


https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/adapting-cross-domain-kill-webs


https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-3D-geometrical-model-for-an-N-T-N-R-MIMO-channel-with-fixed-and-moving_fig2_351589681


https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1


https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002


https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-digital-nervous-system-DNS-a-smart-healthcare-body-area-network-BAN-Separate_fig1_350732597


https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7909758/

