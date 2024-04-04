Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Apr 3, 2024





Today is all about Israel. What needs to happen for a two-state solution to take place? Pastor Stan shares valuable information regarding Israel, The Third Beast, Red Heifer Sacrifice, and the Splitting of America, because she splits Israel.





00:00 - Intro

04:29 - Leslie’s Headlines

07:32 - Summery

09:06 - Palestinian State

10:40 - The Third Beast

14:30 - Red Heifers

19:46 - God Splits America

24:39 - Stan’s Books

26:42 - Our Sponsors





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4n6tj5-israel-gaza-war-may-bring-palestinian-state-04032024.html