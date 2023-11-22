BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What do you call racism at the bottom of the ocean? "A good start". Lol. Check it out yall
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
181 views • 11/22/2023

https://rumble.com/v3x5n1r-diversity-and-inclusion-crew-on-navy-plane-crash-into-the-ocean.html

P8 NAVY "DIVERSITY CREW" PLANE MISSES RUNWAY

This is just too funny. I wonder at this point..."are these people being set up"? Lol. I'd be wondering if I was them. Everytime they start celebrating diversity, it ends up at the bottom of the ocean. Remember the "first woman astronaut to pilot the space shuttle"? Lol... Yup. Ocean. Submarine . Diversity sub... You got it . "Booh-yah"... Fish food. Next up ..P8 Navy crew being celebrated and touted for their diversity and obviously chosen for thing other than their operational merit, let's say.. WAIT FOR ITTT... yup. "Sploosh"... Maybe it was a "right wing runway"? Racism goes where it belongs .. to the bottom of the ocean. Knock it off. We re all here. We re all being threatened. And still? We pushing division as a policy? Stupid as it gets. Celebrate "Deeze" diverse nuts. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected] is just too funny. I wonder at this point..."are these people being set up"? Lol. I'd be wondering if I was them. Everytime they start celebrating diversity, it ends up at the bottom of the ocean. Remember the "first woman astronaut to pilot the space shuttle"? Lol... Yup. Ocean. Submarine . Diversity sub... You got it . "Booh-yah"... Fish food. Next up ..P8 Navy crew being celebrated and touted for their diversity and obviously chosen for thing other than their operational merit, let's say.. WAIT FOR ITTT... yup. "Sploosh"... Maybe it was a "right wing runway"? Racism goes where it belongs .. to the bottom of the ocean. Knock it off. We re all here. We re all being threatened. And still? We pushing division as a policy? Stupid as it gets. Celebrate "Deeze" diverse nuts. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

