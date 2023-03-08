Former Deputy Assistant to US President Sebastian Gorka: The technological decoupling from CCP is not enough, It needs to be total economic decoupling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Former Deputy Assistant to US President Sebastian Gorka @SebGorka : The technological decoupling from CCP is not enough, It needs to be total economic decoupling. We can’t rely upon a regime with laogai labor camps with ethnic persecution of the Xinjiang Uyghurs that forcible live organ harvesting from prisoners. We need to start the process of total decoupling.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 前美国总统副助理塞巴斯蒂安·戈尔卡：与中共科技脱钩远远不够，还需要在经济上与中共完全脱钩。我们不能依赖一个建造劳改营、种族迫害新疆维吾尔人、强行活摘囚犯器官的政权。我们需要立即启动完全脱钩程序。