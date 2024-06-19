I'm already there

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
lyrics and #music by myself Sarah on the #drums. #bass #keyboard #inshotjazz #guitar htps://youtu.be/j-ANeKK2MVQ?si=DeKUP3Q1jugl8ZcV https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fiIX0qxset0c7kyynwhjqv1 z/l-m-already-there-by-Kenly -Gallagher-Platinum-records. m4a?rlkey= szdpejykixsrt3 mnzb7s9wfOg&st=2vplft458&dl=0