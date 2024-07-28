Great Tribulation Protection

Does the Bible prophesy protection for any Christians during the Great Tribulation? Could this be in heaven or on the earth according to Revelation 12:13-16? Are all or only some Christians promised this protection (Revelation 12:16-17)? Are Philadelphian Christians the only ones promised this protection by Jesus in Revelation 3:7-10? Could the place of protection be in Jordan? What about Petra or Bozrah as the place? What did Herbert W. Armstrong write about Petra as a possible place? Might God use a prophet to tell the most faithful when to flee and where to flee to? What are some locations that the Bible shows will not be the place? What about being protected in one's own home? Are God's people supposed to "Gather together ... before the decree is issued (Zephaniah 2:1) so that they "may ... be hidden in the day of the LORD'S anger" (Zephaniah 2:3)? Who would be expected to issue that decree? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel go over these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'There is a Place of Safety for the Philadelphians. Why it May Be Near Petra' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/place.htm